Archives d'APS

L‘agenda économique

33 - Salon de la maison neuve à Bordeaux

du samedi 11 février 2017 au dimanche 12 février 2017
Lire la suite...

64 - Bel Avenir, le salon des seniors #2

du samedi 11 février 2017 au dimanche 12 février 2017
Lire la suite...

33 - Conférence à Talence : Les lasers et la photonique

le lundi 13 février 2017
Lire la suite...
RSS Flux RSS de l'agenda
Voir l’agenda complet

Le blog de Jacques Breillat

Personal branding

Le positionnement numérique personnel est devenu un enjeu professionnel majeur. C’est une réalité de communication qui touche à la fois les demandeurs d’emploi, les salariés en (...)
Lire la suite...

Ancrage négatif: la force du bashing

Les entreprises, les marques et les individus sont soumis aux jugements, plus ou moins avisés ou caricaturaux, de leurs clients, de leurs salariés ou de leurs partenaires. Avec (...)
Lire la suite...

Guerre et intelligence économique dans la pensée de C.Harbulot (...)

Christian HARBULOT Interview à propos de la parution l’ouvrage « GUERRE ET INTELLIGENCE ECONOMIQUE dans la pensée de Christian HARBULOT » De Giuseppe GAGLIANO, préface de Nicolas (...)
Lire la suite...
Voir le site

17 - Réunions : Etes-vous prêt à entreprendre ?

le jeudi 16 février 2017
le jeudi 23 février 2017
le jeudi 2 mars 2017

La CCI Entreprendre Rochefort et Saintonge organise sur son territoire plusieurs réunions d’information sur le thème “Etes-vous prêt à entreprendre ?”. Au programme : Les chiffres clés de la création et de la reprise en France et en Charente-Maritime ; Le portrait du créateur ; Les motivations du créateur ; Les leviers de la réussite ; Le parcours de la création d’entreprise et du créateur (de l’idée au projet, l’étude de marché, cible, produit/service et fabrication, stratégie commerciale, l’étude juridique et fiscale,la validation financière, les formalités) ; le métier de chef d’entreprise. Prochaines réunions : jeudi 16 février à Saintes, jeudi 23 février à Jonzac, à Saint-Jean d’Angély et à Royan, jeudi 2 mars à Rochefort.
Inscriptions :
ant.saintes@rochefort.cci.fr
ant.jonzac@rochefort.cci.fr
ant.saintjeandy@rochefort.cci.fr
ant.royan@rochefort.cci.fr
ant.rochefort@rochefort.cci.fr

Vous êtes déjà abonner à APS Abonnement APS Test gratuit APS

Crédits Contact CGV
© Tous droits réservés APS 2017