17 - Réunions : Etes-vous prêt à entreprendre ?

le jeudi 16 février 2017le jeudi 23 février 2017le jeudi 2 mars 2017

La CCI Entreprendre Rochefort et Saintonge organise sur son territoire plusieurs réunions d’information sur le thème “Etes-vous prêt à entreprendre ?”. Au programme : Les chiffres clés de la création et de la reprise en France et en Charente-Maritime ; Le portrait du créateur ; Les motivations du créateur ; Les leviers de la réussite ; Le parcours de la création d’entreprise et du créateur (de l’idée au projet, l’étude de marché, cible, produit/service et fabrication, stratégie commerciale, l’étude juridique et fiscale,la validation financière, les formalités) ; le métier de chef d’entreprise. Prochaines réunions : jeudi 16 février à Saintes, jeudi 23 février à Jonzac, à Saint-Jean d’Angély et à Royan, jeudi 2 mars à Rochefort.

Inscriptions :

ant.saintes@rochefort.cci.fr

ant.jonzac@rochefort.cci.fr

ant.saintjeandy@rochefort.cci.fr

ant.royan@rochefort.cci.fr

ant.rochefort@rochefort.cci.fr

